Zelensky fired the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine and changed the heads of the SSU in five oblasts

The President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine and replaced a number of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) chiefs.
This is evidenced by the relevant decrees.
The President dismissed Volodymyr Horbenko from the post of Deputy Head of the SSU.
He also ordered the dismissal of Ruslan Hryhorenko from the position of head of the Security Service in Sumy oblast. According to the decree, Eduard Fedorov will take his place.
The second became the head of the SSU Department of Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Now, instead of Volodymyr Krasnyanskyi, the department will be headed by Serhiy Lysak, who was dismissed from a similar position in the SSU of Zhytomyr oblast.
And Yevhen Borzilov was dismissed from the post of head of the Security Service Department in Poltava oblast, instead he headed the SSU Department in Zakarpattia. Borzilov will replace Ivan Rudnytskyi, who was dismissed by the president, in this position.
Rudnytskyi did not remain without a job either — according to the presidential decree, he became the head of the SSU Department in the Poltava oblast.
But in Kharkiv oblast, the Security Service will be headed by Oleksandr Kuts. His predecessor was fired by the president during a working visit to the Kharkiv oblast on May 29.
- On July 17, decrees No. 499 and No. 500 were published on the presidentʼs website, according to which Volodymyr Zelensky suspended Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and dismissed Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
- The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office explained that they have not been released yet. They were eliminated in order to prevent their influence on the investigation and detection of traitors in the SSU and the prosecutorʼs office. In addition, official investigations will be conducted in these bodies, and based on their results, the president will decide whether to appeal to the parliament to fire both officials.