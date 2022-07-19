Zelensky fired the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine and changed the heads of the SSU in five oblasts

The President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine and replaced a number of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) chiefs.

This is evidenced by the relevant decrees.

The President dismissed Volodymyr Horbenko from the post of Deputy Head of the SSU.

He also ordered the dismissal of Ruslan Hryhorenko from the position of head of the Security Service in Sumy oblast. According to the decree, Eduard Fedorov will take his place.

The second became the head of the SSU Department of Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Now, instead of Volodymyr Krasnyanskyi, the department will be headed by Serhiy Lysak, who was dismissed from a similar position in the SSU of Zhytomyr oblast.

And Yevhen Borzilov was dismissed from the post of head of the Security Service Department in Poltava oblast, instead he headed the SSU Department in Zakarpattia. Borzilov will replace Ivan Rudnytskyi, who was dismissed by the president, in this position.

Rudnytskyi did not remain without a job either — according to the presidential decree, he became the head of the SSU Department in the Poltava oblast.

But in Kharkiv oblast, the Security Service will be headed by Oleksandr Kuts. His predecessor was fired by the president during a working visit to the Kharkiv oblast on May 29.