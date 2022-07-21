Head of the Servantʼs of People faction Davyd Arakhamia: The new Prosecutor General will be appointed in the next 10 days

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, said that a new prosecutor general would be appointed within 10 days. After that, the new Prosecutor General will appoint the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
He wrote about this in Telegram.
"So that there are no delays with this issue, I want to appeal to the Competition Commission for the election of the head of the SAP with a request to complete all the necessary procedures within 10 days," Arakhamia wrote.
- In the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and on the removal of SBU head Ivan Bakanov from his duties. For the time being, the duties of the Prosecutor General will be performed by Venediktovaʼs deputy Oleksiy Simonenko, and Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the SBU, will be the first deputy.
- On July 18, Zelensky submitted to the Council a request for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov. On the morning of July 19, the president dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service and changed the heads of the SBU in five oblasts.
- On July 19, the commission determined the winner of the competition for the position of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office — NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko. He must be approved for the position by the Prosecutor General.