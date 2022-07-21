Head of the Servantʼs of People faction Davyd Arakhamia: The new Prosecutor General will be appointed in the next 10 days

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, said that a new prosecutor general would be appointed within 10 days. After that, the new Prosecutor General will appoint the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

"So that there are no delays with this issue, I want to appeal to the Competition Commission for the election of the head of the SAP with a request to complete all the necessary procedures within 10 days," Arakhamia wrote.