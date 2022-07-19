Zelensky submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament a motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Venediktova

The President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) a motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.
The corresponding submission is registered under No. 7567.
"In accordance with paragraph 25 of the first part of Article 85, paragraph 11 of the first part of Article 106 and the third part of Article 131-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I submit a proposal to grant the consent of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the dismissal of I. Venediktova from the position of Prosecutor General," the document states.
The representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court, MP of "Sluha Narodu" Fedir Venislavskyi, will present the submission to the Verkhovna Rada.
- On the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and on the removal of the head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov. Zelensky clarified that they were not fired. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SSU will conduct official investigations and checks. After that, the president will decide whether to submit documents to the parliament about the dismissal of department heads. Bakanov was removed, and Venediktova was suspended so that they could not influence the investigation. For the time being, the duties of the Prosecutor General Venediktova will be performed by MP Oleksiy Symonenko, and the duties of the head of the SSU will be performed by the Deputy Head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk.