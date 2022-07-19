Zelensky submitted to the Ukrainian Parliament a motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Venediktova

The President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) a motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The corresponding submission is registered under No. 7567.

"In accordance with paragraph 25 of the first part of Article 85, paragraph 11 of the first part of Article 106 and the third part of Article 131-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I submit a proposal to grant the consent of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the dismissal of I. Venediktova from the position of Prosecutor General," the document states.

The representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court, MP of "Sluha Narodu" Fedir Venislavskyi, will present the submission to the Verkhovna Rada.