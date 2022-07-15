The events of July 1 in the “Babel” review: the occupiers fired at two towers in Mykolaiv, the Armed Forces shot down two Russian Su-25s, and a British volunteer was captured in the “DNR”

The Russians fired at least 10 missiles at Mykolaiv. They fired the main higher education institutions of the city — Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University and V. O. Sukhomlynsky National University of Mykolaiv. Dozens of nearby houses were damaged. Rescuers are working at the scene of the explosions, and two victims are currently known. In total, the Russians launched 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv Oblast during the day.

At night, two Russian missiles hit near an educational institution in Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. The explosion damaged the facade of the building, in particular, knocked out the windows, as well as destroyed the tram tracks opposite the educational building. Another missile hit the yard near the school in the Industrialny district, the building was damaged. Previously, there are no injured or victims.

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Vinnytsia from Cape Fiolent in Crimea. There were ships near it, from which three Kalibr-type missiles were launched. A day of mourning was announced in Vinnytsia after a missile attack on the city center. Russian missiles killed 23 people, including three children. 197 victims requested help, and 11 people are still considered missing. The cultural and trade buildings, which were damaged by a Russian missile strike, will be demolished.

In Donetsk oblast, Russian troops killed three civilians, seven people were injured. On the front line from Luhansk oblast, the Russian invaders continue to inflict artillery and missile attacks, after which they resort to an assault. There were three attacks from barrel artillery, four from mortars, one from multiple rocket launchers, and five from tanks. In the occupied Kadiivka (former Stakhaniv) of Luhansk oblast, an ammunition depot is burning and detonating, presumably. Local residents publish videos.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft that were trying to attack Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Orihiv and Stepove. This was done by the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A". They also destroyed four BMPs, an armored personnel carrier, and an ammunition depot of Russians.

New satellite images published in a report by Britainʼs Center for Information Resilience (CIR) showed that between May 12 and June 29, approximately 1,400 new graves were dug at the Old Crimean Cemetery in Mariupol. And the adviser to the mayor of the city, Petro Andryushchenko, claims that at least 1,500 new graves have appeared at the Old Crimea cemetery since the beginning of July.

Briton Paul Yuri, who was captured in the "DNR," died in captivity. Previously, the so-called "DNR" ombudsman, Darya Morozova, stated that the Briton died on July 10 "from illness and stress."

The Ukrainian IT company Alty has created the application "rkyn" ( abr. for "Russian ship, go to hell" in Ukrainian), which tracks the losses of the Russians in the war with Ukraine. However, the App Store for Apple gadgets requires this information to be removed from the application.