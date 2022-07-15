A Day of Mourning was announced in Vinnytsia. Russia killed 23 people with a missile strike

A day of mourning was declared in Vinnytsia after a rocket attack on the city center. The rocket explosion killed 23 people, including three children.

The mayor of the city, Serhiy Borzov, announced this.

"Day of mourning. A day of terrible pain and sorrow. Three children died, including 4-year-old Liza. The bodies of two children have not yet been identified, as have 11 adults," the mayor wrote.

According to him, Lisaʼs mother is alive, she was operated on. The woman is in serious condition.

Currently, 73 victims are in hospitals, and another 18 people are still being searched for — they are missing.