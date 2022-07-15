Ukrainians have created a mobile app for tracking the Russiaʼs losses in the war. The App Store demands to delete this information

The Ukrainian IT company Alty created the application rkin (abbreviation of the phrase "Russian ship, go to hell" in Ukrainian), which tracks the losses of the Russians in the war with Ukraine. However, the App Store for Apple gadgets demands that this information be removed from the application.

Babel was told about this in the company.

The developers have created an application that allows the user to monitor data on the losses of Russians. With its help, a person can create a widget and see this data simply from the desktop. The application also sends push notifications in the event of an air alert and allows users to donate to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During the process of placing rkin in the App Store, representatives of the application store demanded that the developers remove information about the losses of the Russians. At the same time, the developers insist that the information collected in the application is official — from the General Staff, and is taken from open sources. The company also emphasizes that the app does not publish sensitive content, such as photos of bodies, etc.

Currently, the App Store does not agree with Altyʼs position and demands that the app be changed or it will be removed. The Ukrainians plan to continue the negotiations, and also count on the support of the authorities and the Western media.