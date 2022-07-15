The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 38 000 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 142 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 38 thousand people killed, as well as:
- 1 672 tanks;
- 3 866 combat armored vehicles;
- 842 artillery systems;
- 247 rocket salvo systems;
- 109 air defense means;
- 220 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 681 operational-tactical level drones;
- 155 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 731 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 67 units of special equipment.
Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.