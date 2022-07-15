News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 38 000 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 142 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 38 thousand people killed, as well as:

  • 1 672 tanks;
  • 3 866 combat armored vehicles;
  • 842 artillery systems;
  • 247 rocket salvo systems;
  • 109 air defense means;
  • 220 aircraft;
  • 188 helicopters;
  • 681 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 155 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 731 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 67 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.