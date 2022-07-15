Since mid-May, 1,400 new graves have appeared at the Old Crimean Cemetery in Mariupol. This is evidenced by satellite images

New satellite images published in a report by the British Center for Information Resilience (CIR) show that between May 12 and June 29, approximately 1,400 new graves were dug at the Old Crimean Cemetery in Mariupol.

The Guardian writes about it.

CIR researchers estimated that five times more new graves are dug at the cemetery every month than before the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war with Ukraine.

Images taken by private satellite operator Planet Labs PBC show that approximately 1,000 graves appeared between October 21 and March 28.

And from February 24 to May 12, the number of graves at the Old Crimean Cemetery of Mariupol increased by 1,700, and by June 29, there were 1,400 graves. Thus, the total number of burials at this cemetery reached 3,100.

CIR also analyzed burials in the settlement of Mangush near Mariupol. Satellite images showed that graves were actively dug there from April 24 to May 8.

The report also examined the cemetery in the village of Pionerske near Mariupol. The report said that the appearance of trenches for mass graves coincided with the creation of nearby Russian military positions.

"In cases such as Mariupol, the occurrence of numerous mass graves, such as those in Pionerske, indicate a high mortality rate correlated with Russian movements and continuous shelling," the report said.

The researchers concluded that the Kremlin is waging war in violation of international human rights conventions.