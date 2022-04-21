The satellite recorded a mass grave in Mariupol. Up to 9,000 people can be buried there

In the village of Manhush, the Russian occupiers could have buried from 3 to 9 thousand Mariupol. This is indicated by comparison with satellite photos of the burial in Bucha, where 70 people were found.

This was reported in the Mariupol City Council.

"In the Maxar photos from April 9, the mass grave sector in Manhush is 20 times larger. The occupiers dug new trenches and filled them with corpses every day throughout April. Our sources report that in such graves the bodies are placed in several layers," the City Council said.

By mid-March, communal services had buried about 5,000 people in various parts of Mariupol and the suburbs. According to cautious estimates, the total number killed by the Russian army in Mariupol is 22 thousand people.