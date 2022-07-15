The Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the Russians launched missiles at Vinnytsia from the Cape Fiolent in Crimea

The Ukrainian military said that the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Vinnytsia from the Cape Fiolent in Crimea. The ships from which the rockets were launched were stationed there.

The OC "South" writes about this on its Facebook page.

"Three Caliber-type missiles were launched by a small missile ship from the area of the Cape Fiolent, and they hit Vinnytsia," informed there.

In addition, the Russians tried to hit the positions of the Armed Forces with pairs of helicopters, but they did not succeed. Also, the occupiersʼ aircraft tried three times to attack Ukrainian attack aircraft in the sky — it was also unsuccessfully.

"Our aviation, pairs of helicopters, and pairs of airplanes have delivered four strikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons, and equipment of the occupiers in the area of Pravdyne, Lozovе, and Blahodatnе. For now, the enemyʼs losses have been confirmed in the amount of 18 rockets, a self-propelled howitzer "Gvozdika", 6 units of armored and automotive equipment, as well as field ammunition. The rest of the results are being investigated," reported the OC "South".