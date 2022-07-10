July 10 events in Babelʼs review: UAF destroyed several more occupiersʼ warehouses, the Russians hit a residential building in Chasovy Yar, Biden is looking for weapons for Ukraine

The day before, Russian troops fired from Grad and Tornado-S missiles at the Ingulets district of Kryvyi Rih. Two women died, one more person was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. A school and several houses were damaged. Yesterday, the occupiers again struck the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast with artillery. As a result of shelling, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged. 14 explosions were recorded. In addition, the Russians fired six S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv, without casualties. At least 15 people were killed in Chasovy Yar, Donetsk oblast, as a result of Russian shelling of a residential building. More than 20 people are still under the rubble.

In the south, the Ukrainian military destroyed almost 60 occupiers, two howitzers Msta-B, an automated obstacle installation station Zhitel, three units of armored vehicles and 12 vehicles. Four ammunition warehouses were also destroyed — one in Mykolayiv oblast, the rest in Kherson oblast.

For more than 2.5 months, Russian planes and helicopters have not flown into the airspace over the territory controlled by the Ukrainian military, the Ministry of Defense reports. Enemy aviation is wary of Ukraineʼs anti-aircraft defense, which works as efficiently as possible, the report says.

The occupiers have become more active along the entire Donbas front line and are trying to advance. The Defense Forces of Ukraine do not record the "operational pause" in the actions of the occupiers, which Putin spoke about. The Russians again tried to storm the Vuglehirsk TPP in the north of the Svitlodarsk Reservoir, but they were pushed back to their previous positions. British intelligence reports that Russia is transferring reserve forces from all over the country and pulling them up to Ukraine for future offensive operations.

In occupied Mariupol, occupiers and collaborators are stealing survived cars, Ukrainian intelligence reports. Cars disappear not only during the day, but also at night — during the curfew. In addition, robbers often use tow trucks. Owners of stolen cars often find them with fighters of the so-called "DPR militia".

The Russians brought a propagandist with a representative of Rosatom to the captured Zaporizhzhya NPP, Energoatom reports. Accompanied by soldiers, they enter the premises with limited access, where they plan to organize filming and force Ukrainian personnel to participate in propaganda interviews.

Germany solved the problem with ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns, which it promised to Ukraine. The government agreed with a supplier from Norway. About 30 Gepard units may arrive in Ukraine already this month.

Poles collected 8 million zlotys on Bayraktar for Ukrainians. More than 71,000 people have already contributed. This is the largest and fastest collection ever held on the Polish site Zrzutka.pl. In total, the Poles want to collect 20.5 million zlotys.

Joe Biden will ask for Soviet weapons for Ukraine during his visit to the Middle East. The approved military aid package should be enough until the second quarter of next year, but the US fears a protracted war and wants to maintain its own defense capabilities.

President Zelensky dismissed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk, the Ambassador to Hungary Lyubov Nepop, the Ambassador to Norway Vyacheslav Yatsyuk, the Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyjnis, as well as Ihor Polikha from the posts of Ambassador to India, the Republic of Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.