”There was no operative pause.” The occupiers became more active on the entire front line of Donbas

The occupiers have become more active along the entire front line of Donbas and are trying to advance. While the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not record the "operational pause" in the actions of the occupiers, which Putin spoke about.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

According to him, Russian troops are still trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk oblast.

"They are attacking from several directions. Where it is inconvenient for them to go forward, they create real hell, shelling the territories on the horizon. Thatʼs why danger is coming from everywhere — from Kreminna to Popasna," Haidai said.

Only at night, the enemy fired eight artillery shells, three mortar shells, as well as 9 rocket strikes.