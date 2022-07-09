The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the occupiers from the Vuhlehirska power station — the occupiers tried to take it by storm

Russian troops rushed to storm the Vuhlehirska power station in the north of the Svitlodar Reservoir, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces pushed them back to their previous positions.

This was reported by the General Staff in the morning briefing.

"By offensive actions, the occupiers tried to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska power station and improve the tactical situation in the Dolomitne area. Ukrainian soldiers did not allow them to do this and pushed them back to their previous positions," the summary reads.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the districts of Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamiansk, and Kramatorsk.

The enemy is trying to storm and advance in the Hryhorivka area — fighting continues.