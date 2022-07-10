NYT: Biden to ask for arms for Ukraine during Middle East tour

US President Joe Biden will ask for Soviet weapons for Ukraine during his Middle East tour (July 13-16).

The New York Times writes about it.

"Military aid passed by Congress is expected to last into the second quarter of next year, by some estimates, but the question is how long current supplies of weapons and ammunition can last without degrading the military readiness of the United States," the newspaper writes.

The US wants to maintain its own defense capabilities, so Biden will try to convince the countries of the Middle East to transfer Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine, with which the armed forces are already familiar. The US president will talk about this with the leaders of all friendly Arab states that were once clients of the Soviet Union.