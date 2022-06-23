British Defense Secretary: The West does not have enough ammunition for Ukraine for a protracted war

Ukraineʼs Western allies do not have enough ammunition to support the Ukrainian army in the long war.
This was stated by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, writes The Times.
According to him, Britain, the European Union and the United States were not ready for the threats they faced, and have already exhausted their reserves. Wallace said that the Western equipment transferred to Ukraine is doing well, but the supply routes have not yet been established.
The Times writes that Ukraine has already received about 300,000 units of artillery ammunition, but if the Armed Forces will use them with the same intensity as the Russian army, they will be enough for 40 days. After that, Ukraine will need new shells, which the West may not be able to deliver now.
The day before, on June 20, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and Ben Wallace held talks with arms manufacturers to increase production.
- On June 13, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, announced the number of weapons Ukraine needs for parity with Russia. According to Podoliak, Ukraine needs about a thousand 155 mm howitzers, 500 tanks, 300 multiple rocket launchers, two thousand armored vehicles and a thousand drones.
- The West supplies Ukraine with heavy equipment and ammunition, but on a much smaller scale. For example, on June 23, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the arrival of four American HIMARS MLRS.
- However, the British Prime Minister said on June 22 that in the coming months Russiaʼs offensive will slow down, and by that time Ukraine must be provided with Western weapons to go on the counterattack.