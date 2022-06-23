American HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have already arrived in Ukraine

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that American HIMARS volley fire systems had already arrived in Ukraine. He thanked US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for this.

Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter.

"Summer will be hot for the Russian occupiers. And the last for some of them," the minister stressed.

HIMARS is an American rocket-propelled grenade launcher with six rocket launchers. So far, only shells with a range of 70 kilometers are given to Ukraine. HIMARS can also fire a single ballistic missile at a range of 300 km — but Ukraine is currently not allowed such missiles.