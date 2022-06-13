”A thousand howitzers, 500 tanks.” Adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Podoliak announced the number of weapons Ukraine needs

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, announced the number of weapons Ukraine needs for parity with Russia.

He wrote about this on Twitter.

According to Podoliak, Ukraine needs about a thousand 155 mm howitzers, 500 tanks, 300 multiple rocket launchers, two thousand armored vehicles and a thousand drones.

"On June 15, the Contact Group of Defense Ministers will meet in Brussels. We are waiting for a decision," Podoliak added.