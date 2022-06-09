Defense Ministry: Russia is trying to disrupt arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia is trying to disrupt arms supplies to Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar.

"Russiaʼs special services have intensified subversive activities in various countries around the world in order to disrupt contracts concluded by Ukraine for the supply and purchase of military equipment and weapons. Also, their activities are aimed at disrupting the supply of equipment and weapons," she said.

According to her, the Kremlin also continues to fund pro-Russian cultural, social, and humanitarian projects around the world.