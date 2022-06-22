Outline the “depth of the problem”. Adviser to the head of OP Podoliak explained the daily losses at the front voiced by politicians

The estimated daily losses of the military at the front announced by the Ukrainian authorities should outline the "depth of the problem." Thus, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak reacted to the accusations of the Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov regarding unreliable information and explained the words of some politicians.

He spoke about this in an interview with Babel.

"We are trying to determine the depth of the problem. The figures may vary slightly, but in general, the president indicated an approximate amount of losses, including sanitary — the wounded and disabled. It is just that the time has come for us to look at the war more objectively. We are just entering a more objective picture of the coverage of the war. For the first 1.5 or 2 months, the type of war was different. And the mobilization of society in our country and our partner countries was different," Podoliak said.

He stressed that on the one hand, Ukraineʼs partners and its people have become tired of the war, so it is necessary to have an idea of its price.

"Itʼs difficult for us. It is always difficult to determine the price. But we will not be able to go further if we are not objective in the picture we have during the war," Podoliak explained.