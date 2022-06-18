”They donʼt have such information.” Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov condemned officials who voice the losses of the UAF

In an interview with LIGA.net, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that officials who spoke about the number of victims at the front did not have access to such information.

"I want to appeal once again to the figures who say that every day we have 200, 300 or more people dying at the front. Some even said about a thousand… They do not have the opportunity to obtain such information," said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Asked if this could be pressure on Western partners, he said everyont "should be held accountable" for his words.

"When it comes to the dead, this is by no means possible. You canʼt juggle this. This is not a skittles or a circus. This is the life of people," Danilov stressed.

On June 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 60 to 100 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 500 wounded every day during the war.

On June 9, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the OP, said that the losses of the Ukrainian military now range from 100 to 200 people daily.

On June 16, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, Davyd Arakhamiya, said in an interview with the Axios portal that a thousand Ukrainian servicemen were wounded daily in the fighting in Donbas, 200 to 500 of whom died.

Volodymyr Zelensky says that he has begun to voice the losses suffered by the Ukrainian army in the east of the country so that Ukrainians understand the cost of Ukraineʼs independence.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has classified the loss of the Defense Forces.