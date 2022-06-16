Every day in the war with Russia, a thousand Ukrainian servicemen are wounded, 200 to 500 of them die

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, David Arakhamiya, said in an interview with the Axios portal that every day thousands of Ukrainian servicemen are wounded in the fighting in Donbas, 200 to 500 of whom die.

According to him, the number of victims has increased significantly over the past two weeks. One million people have been mobilized so far, and Ukraine has the opportunity to recruit another two million.

"We have people trained to attack, counterattack, but we need weapons for that," Arakhamiya said.