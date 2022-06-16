Every day in the war with Russia, a thousand Ukrainian servicemen are wounded, 200 to 500 of them die

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, David Arakhamiya, said in an interview with the Axios portal that every day thousands of Ukrainian servicemen are wounded in the fighting in Donbas, 200 to 500 of whom die.
According to him, the number of victims has increased significantly over the past two weeks. One million people have been mobilized so far, and Ukraine has the opportunity to recruit another two million.
"We have people trained to attack, counterattack, but we need weapons for that," Arakhamiya said.
As of now, the numbers Arakhamia named are the highest of all previously announced:
- On June 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 60 to 100 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and another 500 were wounded in the war every day.
- On June 9, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Security Service, said that the losses of the Ukrainian military now range from 100 to 200 people daily.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi says that he has begun to voice the losses suffered by the Ukrainian army in the east of the country so that Ukrainians understand the cost of Ukraineʼs independence.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has classified the loss of the Defense Forces.