The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the current situation at the front is difficult.

"We lose up to a hundred of our soldiers killed and up to 500 wounded every day," he said.

According to the minister, the Kremlin continues to press the masses, slips, encounters strong resistance and incurs huge losses.

"But so far he has the strength to advance in some parts of the front. It is important to stay focused. Then Ukraine will win," Reznikov stressed.