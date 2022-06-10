Office of the President: up to 200 Ukrainian defenders die at the front every day

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that the Ukrainian military lose between 100 and 200 people a day.
He said this in a comment to BBC World Service Newshour.
According to him, one of the main reasons for the large number of losses is the lack of parity between Ukrainian and Russian military capabilities. Ukraine needs hundreds (about 300) of the most powerful Western artillery systems, not a single supply. Only in this way will Ukraine be able to stand up to Russia and liberate the occupied territory.
Podoliak also rejected dialogue with Russia.
"Until Russia suffers a serious military defeat, no form of dialogue will be possible, and they will continue to try to seize part of our country," he said.
- The exact number of losses of Ukraine and Russia is currently unknown. On June 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 500 wounded on the battlefield every day. The same figures were called by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.
- As of June 9, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the death of 31,700 Russian servicemen. According to Western intelligence, according to The Guardian, the loss of Russians reaches about 20 thousand people killed. The main losses of the Russians are observed in the battles in the west of Luhansk Oblast.