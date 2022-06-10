Office of the President: up to 200 Ukrainian defenders die at the front every day

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that the Ukrainian military lose between 100 and 200 people a day.

He said this in a comment to BBC World Service Newshour.

According to him, one of the main reasons for the large number of losses is the lack of parity between Ukrainian and Russian military capabilities. Ukraine needs hundreds (about 300) of the most powerful Western artillery systems, not a single supply. Only in this way will Ukraine be able to stand up to Russia and liberate the occupied territory.

Podoliak also rejected dialogue with Russia.

"Until Russia suffers a serious military defeat, no form of dialogue will be possible, and they will continue to try to seize part of our country," he said.