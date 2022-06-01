Zelensky called the daily losses of the Ukrainian army in Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army in Donbas loses about 60-100 dead every day. Up to 500 servicemen are wounded.

He said this in an interview with Newsmax.

According to him, the situation in Donbas is very difficult.

"The situation in eastern Ukraine is very difficult. We lose between 60 and 100 soldiers killed and about 500 wounded in battle every day," he said.

Zelensky believes that Russia will exhaust the possibility of continuing the war in the south and east of Ukraine because the whole world unites around Ukraine and helps it.