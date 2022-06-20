Overview of the events of June 20: the occupiers fired missiles at Odesa oblast en masse, and the Armed Forces successfully counterattacked in Kherson oblast

The day before, the Ukrainian military in the east destroyed 14 Russian military units, one self-propelled artillery unit, and 4 units of motor vehicles. The air force of the Armed Forces destroyed the company-tactical group and the stronghold of the Russian occupiers. Successful Ukrainian counterattacks in the Zaporizhzhia oblast are forcing Russian troops to urgently shift reinforcements to a weakened section of the front line. At night, the enemy fired artillery at the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, and a house in Velyka Kostromka burned down. People were not injured. The occupiers struck three air strikes around Lysychansk, and fighting in Sievierodonetsk. At about half past five in the morning, the Russians fired on the Seredyno-Buda community from their territory — artillery fire, 30 "arrivals". There are no casualties or damage.

Russian troops fired 14 missiles at Odesa oblast over three hours. They struck at Ochakove, at the mouth of the Danube, at the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, and at Odesa. In the oblast and in the suburbs of Ochakovo, agricultural areas were damaged, in Odesa, a logistics food warehouse burned down — a fire on an area of over 300 square meters. m promptly eliminated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected the Russians from the first line of defense in Kherson region. Russian troops are fortified on the second and third lines of defense. The Armed Forces inflicted precise blows on the rear depots.

More than 3,000 crimes committed by the army of the Russian Federation have been documented in Kyiv oblast. According to police, more than 15 invaders have already been declared suspects.

In Kharkiv oblast, Russian troops defeated near Izium entered the Borivka community. 200 deserters invaded the forest. Borivka village council reports that their commanders are organizing a search for deserters.

Russian troops began a slow exhumation of the dead in Mariupol. The corpses are being dug up, loaded onto tractors and taken to the subway morgue. Registration is conducted exclusively with the participation of relatives. Due to the heat from the morgue, they are immediately taken to burials in mass graves, often without numbers.

Serhiy Aksyonov, the "head" of the occupied Crimea, said that the Armed Forces had hit the drilling rigs of Chornomornaftogaz in the Black Sea. According to Aksyonov, three people were injured and five were rescued. A total of 12 people worked on the platforms, four more are wanted. The "head" of Crimea clarified that the strike occurred around 8 am.

In Kherson, unknown people shot dead Russian occupiers who ordered kebabs at a local restaurant. Two Russians were killed, and another was seriously injured and is now in hospital in the occupied Crimea.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russiaʼs blockade of Ukrainian grain exports a war crime. According to him, Russia will be responsible for this.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the participants of the summit of the three countries — 12 European countries that have access to the Adriatic, Baltic or Black Seas. Zelensky called for Ukraineʼs involvement in this initiative, in the energy security of the countries, given the gas storage facilities and extensive gas transmission network, and in infrastructure projects, including the Via Carpatia highway and the European railway.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention. Ratification of the Istanbul Convention is considered a good signal ahead of the EU summit on Ukraineʼs readiness to implement the necessary reforms.

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal banned the activities of the Opposition Platform For Life political party. The decision can be appealed to the Supreme Court within 20 days. The court decided to transfer all property, funds and other assets of this party to state ownership.