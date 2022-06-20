In Kherson, unknown people shot the occupiers who ordered shashliks at a local restaurant

In the temporarily occupied Kherson, unknown people shot dead three Russian servicemen who came to the cafe for shashlik, Georgian version of kebab.

This was reported in the "South" Operational Command.

In one of the recent days in Kherson, officers of the operational unit of the Russian troops ordered a shashlik on one of the establishments on the embankment, but unknown people shot them with a machine gun.

The command noted that two occupiers were killed, another was seriously injured and is now in hospital in the occupied Crimea.