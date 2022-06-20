The EU has called Russiaʼs blockade of Ukrainian grain exports a war crime

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russiaʼs blockade of Ukrainian grain exports a war crime. According to him, Russia will be responsible for this.

He stated this before the summit of the EU Council on June 20, Radio Svoboda reports.

"One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger. This is a real war crime. I canʼt imagine that this will continue. Otherwise, it will be something for which Russia must be held accountable, "Borrel said.

He hopes that Russia will not be able to resist the pressure of the international community and the UN and will allow the export of Ukrainian grain. Borrell stressed that the consequences of the war are a threat to the whole world.