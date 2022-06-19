Overview of the events of June 19: the occupiers fired missiles at Kyiv and Odesa — air defense shot down everyone, and the Verkhovna Rada banned Russian music and books

The day before, in the southern direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out four air attacks on the positions of the Russian occupiers — three helicopters struck an enemy cluster near Kherson, and attackers attacked clusters of enemy troops and equipment near Davydiv Brid and Kherson oblast. In Novomoskovsk, where Russian missiles destroyed an oil depot the day before, a fuel tank exploded . One rescuer died, two were hospitalized with burns. A total of 13 people were injured and two died. Tonight the enemy twice opened fire from its territory in Sumy oblast — at least 10 private houses of civilians and outbuildings were damaged. At night, Odesa oblast was attacked again with two Onyx missiles , which were released from the coastal missile complex located in the occupied Crimea. Air defense forces shot down both missiles. The Russian army flies aircraft in the Bakhmut direction and continues to storm Sievierodonetsk.

In the morning, air defense forces shot down a Russian missile in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv oblast, there are no fires or casualties. In addition, at about 6 oʼclock in the morning, the occupiers fired on the Brovary community, the air defense shot down a rocket, and one person was hospitalized.

The Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction moved the front line 10 km south. The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov declared it.

Oleg Kutsyn, the founder and long-time leader of the Legion of Freedom, commander of the Carpathian Sich Battalion (49th Separate Rifle Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) with the call sign "Kum", died in the Izium direction. This was announced by the head of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda political party Oleh Tyahnybok.

During the attack on Kherson, the Russian military knew where the minefields were, and moved only by roads. This information was given to the Russians by the assistant chief of the Kherson SBU — the head of the Antiterrorist Center Ihor Sadokhin. The information that the minefields did not work or were demined is not true.

The Verkhovna Rada banned Russian music in the media and public places. The law prohibits the public performance of music by artists who, after 1991, were citizens of the aggressor state, ie Russia. In addition, the parliament banned the import and distribution in Ukraine of publishing products from Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russiaʼs war in Ukraine could last for years, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg also said that the supply of modern weapons to Ukrainian troops will increase the likelihood of the liberation of Donbas from Russian occupation. A NATO aid summit is expected to be agreed upon at the NATO summit in Madrid later this month to help us move from old Soviet-era weapons to standard NATO equipment.

Russia is raising the issue of lifting sanctions on the export of its own grain and cereals — in exchange, it promises to open corridors for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports. This was stated by UN Resident Coordinator in Turkey Alvaro Rodriguez in an interview with CNN Türk.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote a column for The Sunday Times in which he explained why Ukraine needs long-term support and what the prospects are for ending the war.

Russians have not been able to download Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the official Microsoft website since mid-June. The company stopped selling products and providing services in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, and in June announced that it would reduce its presence in the country.