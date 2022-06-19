Commander of the Carpathian Sich Battalion Oleh Kutsyn died in the Izium direction

Oleg Kutsyn, the founder and long-time leader of the Legion of Freedom, commander of the Carpathian Sich Battalion (49th Separate Rifle Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) with the call sign "Kum," died in the Izium direction, the head of the political party All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom" (commonly known in Ukraine as “Svoboda”) Oleh Tyagnybok announced.

Oleh Kutsyn was a Ukrainian public, political and military figure, head of the Legion of Freedom, member of the political council of the All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom", chairman of the Zakarpattia regional branch of the All-Ukrainian Union "Freedom," commander of the Carpathian Sich 93rd Allied Ukrainian, Deputy Head of the Tyachiv District State Administration (2005-2006). He was twice elected deputy of the Tyachiv City Council.