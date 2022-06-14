Famous activist Roman Ratushny died in the war against Russia

Famous Kyiv activist Roman Ratushny died during the war with Russia. His body was removed only a few days after his death.

This information was confirmed by his NGO "Letʼs Protect Protasiv Yar".

It was noted there that Ratushny was a scout in the 93rd Mechanized Brigade.

"From the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Roman took part in the battles near Kyiv, and then, as part of the 93rd Cold War Ombre, he liberated Trostyanets, fought in Sumy oblast and near Izyum," the organization said.

Roman Ratushny became famous during a series of protests against the construction of Protasov Yar in Kyiv. He was the chairman of the initiative, and then of the public organization "Letʼs Protect Protasiv Yar". In addition, Ratushny was also suspected during riots near the Presidentʼs Office of protests in support of activist Serhiy Sternenko. Then the windows in the building were broken and the doors burned.