Roman Ratushnyi, a public activist and a scout of the 93rd Brigade, was buried in the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv. He died in a battle near Izium — hundreds of people came to say goodbye

Today, June 18, people bid farewell to the Ukrainian military and public activist Roman Ratushnyi in Kyiv. He served in the reconnaissance of the 2nd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar". Roman died on June 9 near Izyum while performing a combat mission in the enemyʼs rear. Prior to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Roman defended Protasiv Yar area in Kyiv and was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity. Hundreds of people came to say goodbye to Ratushnyi. After the service in St. Michaelʼs Cathedral, his coffin was brought to the stele on Independence Square. Roman was buried in Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv. The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko supported the idea of renaming Volhohradska Street in Kyiv in honor of Roman Ratushnyi.