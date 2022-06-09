Events on June 9: the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic sentenced to death three foreign servicemen, and the oligarch from Russia Mikhail Fridman asks for Ukrainian citizenship

The day before, the occupiers fired on the territory of the ammonia production plant at Sievierodonetskʼs Azot, but the enterprise survived. Russian occupiers continue attacks in Sievierodonetsk. The enemy seeks to climb the Siversky Donets because it has difficulty crossing the river, some parts of Russiaʼs troops retreated. The Russians fired on large-caliber artillery at neighboring Lysychansk, but there was no fighting around the city. Active hostilities are taking place in the settlements of Hirske and Popasna communities. In addition, the Russian military again fired on the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast. At around 1 am, Russia fired a missile at Zhytomyr oblast. The missile damaged a high-rise building in Novohrad-Volynskyi. There is currently no information on the dead and injured. In the morning, Russian troops fired at Bakhmut with artillery. They hit one of the shops of the Vistek machine-building plant and extinguished the fire. Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian cruise missile over the Romny district of Sumy oblast.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation offer to "demine" Mariupol by releasing captured Ukrainians to minefields. The Security Service of Ukraine learned about these terrible plans of the invaders for another interception of Russian telephone conversations.

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic passed the first verdict on three foreign servicemen who defended Mariupol together with the Ukrainian military. Britainʼs Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadoun Brahim, have been sentenced to death. The British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has already condemned the verdict of the so-called "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" court.

Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that to date, law enforcement officers have identified 104 Russian occupiers who committed war crimes in Ukraine. Eight cases have already been sent to court, and there are currently three court verdicts.

The head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov announced the readiness of self-propelled artillery units AHS Krab to perform tasks at the front. After the M777 and FH70 guns, the Ceasar and M109A3 are the fifth type of 155 mm artillery received by the Ukrainian army from Western partners.

The total amount of direct losses of Ukraineʼs economy from damage and destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and infrastructure is $ 103.9 billion, or 3 trillion hryvnias.

The government has raised rates on military bonds. Previously, bonds were sold at a fixed rate of 11% per annum. Now it will change in accordance with changes in the discount rate of the National Bank.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has criticized talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin. The Polish leader believes that these talks do not lead to anything effective, but legitimize the dictator. In addition, Duda said that his country has already handed over more than 240 tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also received 100 units of armored vehicles.

Representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom have developed a plan to train the Ukrainian military to use Western multiple rocket launchers. It is now known that Ukraine will receive HIMARS and M270.

A native of Lviv, Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman is consulting with Ukrainian authorities on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and re-registering its main assets in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption Alexander Novikov. Friedman is a co-owner and chairman of the supervisory board of the Alfa Group consortium, which includes Alfa-Bank, the telecommunications company Altimo, which has a stake in various mobile operators, including Kyivstar, and many other companies. He is on the sanctions lists of the EU, the US, Britain and Canada.