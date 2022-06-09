The government has raised rates on military bonds

The Cabinet has decided to raise interest rates on military bonds. Now they will be tied to the NBU discount rate.

This is stated in the order №659.

Previously, bonds were sold at a fixed rate of 11% per annum. Now the rate will change in accordance with changes in the discount rate of the National Bank.

According to the governmentʼs decision, the final rate on military bonds will be the average discount rate of the National Bank of Ukraine for the period ending on the first day of the month preceding the month of regular payments.