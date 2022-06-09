The government has raised rates on military bonds

The Cabinet has decided to raise interest rates on military bonds. Now they will be tied to the NBU discount rate.
This is stated in the order №659.
Previously, bonds were sold at a fixed rate of 11% per annum. Now the rate will change in accordance with changes in the discount rate of the National Bank.
According to the governmentʼs decision, the final rate on military bonds will be the average discount rate of the National Bank of Ukraine for the period ending on the first day of the month preceding the month of regular payments.
- On June 2, the National Bank raised the discount rate from 10% to 25%. The agency explained that the goal of the move is to protect hryvnia incomes and savings, increase the attractiveness of hryvnia assets, reduce pressure in the foreign exchange market and strengthen the National Bankʼs ability to ensure exchange rate stability and curb inflation during the war.