Polish President Duda says his country has handed over more than 240 tanks and 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country had already handed over more than 240 tanks to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also received 100 units of armored vehicles.

He said this in an interview with Bild.

"Ukraine needs heavy weapons, tanks. These are the needs of Ukraine. I spoke with President Zelensky two days ago. He asked me again. We have sent tanks, more than 240 tanks that Ukraine can service. We sent almost 100 units of armored vehicles and weapons. Weapons, ammunition, missiles. We sent a total of $ 2 billion worth of weapons," Duda said.

According to him, Poland plans to receive a number of Leopard tanks from Germany to replenish its own reserves, but so far this has not happened.

"Thanks to this help, we wanted to replenish these stocks a little. We could get older models and upgrade them in the future — also with the help of German industry. As far as I know, we have not received anything yet," he said.