Polish Foreign Ministry: European Union has started work on the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which will affect gas

The European Union has begun work on a new, seventh package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported to PAP by Deputy Head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pawlo Jablonski.

According to him, the restrictions are likely to affect gas supplies from Russia and expand the list of banks that will be disconnected from the international banking system SWIFT. The sanctions will most likely affect Gazprombank.

"Sanctions should be even tougher — in the context of the gas that Russia can still sell, in the context of disconnecting all Russian banks from the SWIFT system. I am talking mainly about Gazprombank," Jablonski said, adding that it is necessary to impose an embargo on technologies that Russia can use in industry, as well as confiscate all Russian assets in the EU.