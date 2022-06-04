Polish Foreign Ministry: European Union has started work on the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, which will affect gas

The European Union has begun work on a new, seventh package of sanctions against Russia.
This was reported to PAP by Deputy Head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pawlo Jablonski.
According to him, the restrictions are likely to affect gas supplies from Russia and expand the list of banks that will be disconnected from the international banking system SWIFT. The sanctions will most likely affect Gazprombank.
"Sanctions should be even tougher — in the context of the gas that Russia can still sell, in the context of disconnecting all Russian banks from the SWIFT system. I am talking mainly about Gazprombank," Jablonski said, adding that it is necessary to impose an embargo on technologies that Russia can use in industry, as well as confiscate all Russian assets in the EU.
- On April 1, Russian President Putin demanded that payment must be converted into rubles for Russian gas supplies to countries it considers "unfriendly." Russia has stated the need to open ruble accounts with Gazprombank. Some countries (Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, and others) refused to pay under the new scheme, after which Russia cut off gas supplies.
- On June 3, the EU officially announced the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It was discussed for almost a month due to the constant blockade by Hungary. An oil embargo is being imposed on Russia. It will work for crude oil in 6 months and for oil products in 8. Exceptions — Bulgaria and Croatia, also will not be subject to sanctions for oil supplied by pipelines.
- The EU has also imposed sanctions on the Lukashenko regime.
- The day before, sanctions against Russia were supplemented by the United States. 17 Russians and 16 Russian companies were restricted.