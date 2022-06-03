The European Union has imposed sanctions on a number of Belarusʼ largest state-owned companies

The EU Council has imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and 8 legal entities involved in the continuation of internal repression and human rights violations in Belarus.

This is stated in the sanctions package, which was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The state-owned Beloruskali plant and its export division Belarus Potash Company, Bilteleradio TV and Radio Company, Naftan Oil Refinery, the largest tobacco manufacturer in Belarus, Grodno-based Neman Tobacco Factory, and Tobo, a private producer, were restricted.

Sanctions were also imposed on the manufacturer of municipal vehicles Bilkommunmash and the largest logistics operator in Belarus — the state company Bilmitservice.

In total, EU restrictive measures against Belarus now apply to 195 individuals and 35 legal entities. The assets of the listed persons are subject to freezing, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. In addition, individuals are banned from entering or transiting through the EU.