The new EU sanctions list includes Putinʼs mistress, Peskovʼs family and the military who staged a massacre in Bucha

The new, sixth, package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Russian gymnast Alina Kabayeva, who is called the mistress of Russian President Putin, the family of Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, head of Roskomnadzor and co-founder of Yandex and the Russian military who tortured Ukrainians in Bucha.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

"The Council decided today to impose restrictive measures on an additional 65 individuals and 18 legal entities in response to Russiaʼs ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine and other actions that undermine or threaten Ukraineʼs territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. This decision is an integral part of the comprehensive sixth package of sanctions approved by the Council today," the statement said.

The sanctions list includes those responsible for the war and war crimes in Bucha and Mariupol, military and economic elites, and those who have close ties to President Putin and support his illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people.

Also under EU sanctions were:

servicemen of the 64th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade [who massacred Bucha in Kyiv oblast and tortured civilians];

Putinʼs alleged mistress Alina Kabayeva;

daughter of Dmitry Peskov Yelizavetta, son Nichoi, wife Tatiana Navka;

co-founder of Yandex Arkadiy Volozh;

head of Roskomnadzor Andriy Lipov;

Vladimir Saldo, the "head" of the Kherson regional military-civil administration Kirill Stremosov and his deputy, and also "the head" of Melitopol Galina Danilchenko;

RIA Novosti journalists;

UAZ, KamAZ, "Sukhoi [manufactures Su aircraft], Nizhnekamsk Truck Tire Plant, Balashikha Foundry and Mechanical Plant, Voentorg, VoenTekstilProm LLC, Tatneft-Neftekhim, Remdiesel, Voentele Oboronenergo JSC, etc.

The European Union has imposed sanctions not only against Russia but also against the Lukashenko regime. The sanctions targeted Belarusian propagandists Hryhoriy Azaryonok, Lyudmyla Gladka, Ihor Tur, Andriy Sych, former head of the GUBOZik punitive forces Andriy Parshin, Biloruskalia CEO Ihor Holovaty, CEC chairman Ihor Karpenko and others.

The following enterprises were sanctioned: Biloruskalia, Belarusian Potash Company, Inter Tobacco, Naftan, Neman Tobacco Factory, Beltamozhservis, and Bilkommunmash.