The EU has officially announced the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. What restrictions have been introduced?

The European Union has officially announced the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Its discussion lasted almost a month due to the constant blockade by Hungary.

This was reported by the press service of the EU Council.

An oil embargo is still being imposed on Russia. It will work for crude oil in 6 months, and for petroleum products in 8 months. Exceptions are Bulgaria and Croatia, and oil supplied through pipelines will not be sanctioned.

Three Russian banks will be shut down from SWIFT: Sberbank, Moscow Credit Bank and Rosselkhozbank. One Belarusian bank, the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction, will also be shut down.

In addition, the EU bans three Russian TV channels: Rossiya 24, Rossiya RTR and TVC. The EU also bans Russia from providing any accounting, consulting, or advertising services, as well as access to cloud services.

The EU is expanding the list of companies and individuals who will be banned from selling dual-use items. It will include both Russians and Belarusians. The list of goods will also be expanded, in particular, about 80 chemicals that can be used to make chemical weapons will be added.

The EU is expanding the list of personal sanctions against people and companies. They added Russians who support the war, who are responsible for the war crimes in Bucha, and who are connected with the Russian defense industry. Specific names and titles will be published in the EU Journal.