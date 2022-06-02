The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russia. The list includes 17 people and 16 companies

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 17 Russians and 16 Russian companies.

This was reported on the website of the department.

The sanctions included Maria Zakharova, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maxim Reshetnikov, head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Irek Feizullin, a Russian construction ministry chief, and cellist Serhiy Roldugin (close to Putin), a businessman God Nissanov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Serhiy Gorky, Yuri Sliusar, owner of United Aircraft Corporation, owner of Severstal and billionaire Alexei Mordashov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Dmitry Grigorenko and others.

Among the companies are the steel and mining company Severstal, Imperial Yachts and a number of its yachts, Argument, Algorithm LLC, NORD GOLD PLC, and others.

The sanctions include a freeze on assets and a ban on transactions with these entities.