Ukraine has prepared a sanctions list of 12,000 Russians who are involved in or actively promoting the invasion of Ukraine.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko told about it, «Suspilne» reports.
Among those 12,000 are officials, oligarchs, propagandists, war criminals, and Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, who avoided sanctions because of Hungaryʼs efforts.
According to Nikolenko, Ukraine and its partners are working on an effective mechanism that will prioritize the application of personal sanctions to all perpetrators.
- On June 3, the EU officially announced the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It was discussed for almost a month due to the constant blockade by Hungary. An oil embargo is being imposed on Russia. It will work for crude oil in 6 months and for oil products in 8. Exceptions — Bulgaria and Croatia, also will not be subject to sanctions for oil supplied by pipelines.
- The Lukashenko regime also received EU sanctions.
- The day before, sanctions against Russia were supplemented by the United States. 17 Russians and 16 Russian companies were restricted.