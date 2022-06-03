Ukraine has prepared a sanctions list of 12,000 Russians who are involved in or actively promoting the invasion of Ukraine.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko told about it, «Suspilne» reports.

Among those 12,000 are officials, oligarchs, propagandists, war criminals, and Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, who avoided sanctions because of Hungaryʼs efforts.

According to Nikolenko, Ukraine and its partners are working on an effective mechanism that will prioritize the application of personal sanctions to all perpetrators.