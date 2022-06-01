June 1 events in Babelʼs review. The occupiers captured most of Sievierodonetsk, the Armed Forces liberated the settlements of Kherson oblast, and the United States will give Ukraine HIMARS

The day before, anti-aircraft gunners of the 93rd Cold Yar Brigade shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter known as the Alligator. During the past 24hrs, the Ukrainian military in southern Ukraine eliminated approximately 70 occupiers and neutralized more than 10 units of equipment. They also prevented the enemyʼs reconnaissance and sabotage groups from breaking through. In Kherson oblast, more than 20 settlements have been liberated from the Dnipropetrovsk oblastʼs side. The Russians blew up bridges across the Inhulets River near Davydiv Brid and Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson oblast. The occupiers destroyed private houses in one of the districts in Slovyansk, Donetsk oblast, and damaged dozens of houses and left no one injured. In the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the Russians fired three missiles from the Tornado MLRS.

Russian troops control 80% of Sievierodonetsk. Part of the Ukrainian troops withdrew to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions. On some streets, our defenders are succeeding — six Russians are already in captivity. Street fights continue. The city of Lysychansk is completely under Ukrainian control.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Ukrainian army in the Donbas is losing 60 to 100 people a day. Up to 500 servicemen are wounded every day.

For the past 24hrs from Mariupol to the filtration point in the village Bezymenne 355 people, including 32 children were delivered. 324 people, including 27 children, were deported from Bezymenne to the city of Taganrog in Russia. Over the last week, there has been a tendency to increase the number of deportees.

The Russian occupiers transferred more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war to a pre-trial detention center. One of the leaders of the "Donets Peopleʼs Republic" Yuri Serum said that they are in the status of suspected criminals. Earlier, the leader of the Russian-created Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic Pushilin said that more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held in the occupied Donetsk oblast, including 2,439 servicemen who had left Azovstal. The occupiers want to hand them over to a military tribunal.

The United States has agreed on a new $ 700 million military aid package. It will be officially announced on June 1. This package will include HIMARS missile systems, helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, tactical equipment, spare parts, cars and more.

The United States will tighten sanctions against Russia for trying to annex Kherson oblast to Russia, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. He also said that the United States welcomed the European Unionʼs decision to reduce Russian oil imports, but said more needed to be done over time to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

The Swiss government has blocked the supply of Swiss-made armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is noted that the Danish government wants to hand over to Ukraine about 20 units of Piranha III combat vehicles. The Danish authorities formally applied to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Seco for permission and were refused. The Swiss Federal Council is expected to take a decision on this or next Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would increase military support for Ukraine. In particular, the Germans plan to provide modern IRIS-T missiles to shoot down air targets.

Canva graphic design service left Russia. If you try to access the site, Russian users immediately see a message that the company "strongly condemns the illegal war in Ukraine" and in response to the Russian invasion is blocking access to the service in Russia.