The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Ukraine destroyed about 70 occupiers and more than 10 units of equipment

During the day of May 31, the Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine eliminated about 70 occupiers and more than 10 units of equipment. They also prevented the enemyʼs reconnaissance and sabotage groups from breaking through.

This is stated in the report for the day from the operational command "South".

"In total, our missile and artillery units and aircraft inflicted losses on the enemy during the day: 70 racists, a self-propelled artillery installation, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 4 units of armored vehicles and 5 vehicles. Also, 2 command and observation posts of the enemyʼs battalion tactical groups were suppressed, "the statement reads.

In addition, the Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups tried to break into the rear of the Ukrainian military in the Dobryanka area in the north of Kherson oblast, but was liquidated.

Russian troops also blew up bridges across the Inhulets River near Davydiv Brod and Velyka Oleksandrivka to slow the Ukrainian offensive.