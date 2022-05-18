Violates neutrality: Moldovan president again calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria

Moldovan President Maya Sandu has again called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria. She noted that this violates the neutrality of her country.

Sandu said this during a speech in the European Parliament.

She noted that currently there is no threat for Moldova to be involved in the war. Sandu stressed that her country remains neutral and is supported by the majority of citizens.

"However, in order to be truly neutral, we are constantly calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from our territory, because their presence in the Transnistrian region radically violates our neutrality and our independence," she said.