Violates neutrality: Moldovan president again calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria

Moldovan President Maya Sandu has again called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria. She noted that this violates the neutrality of her country.
Sandu said this during a speech in the European Parliament.
She noted that currently there is no threat for Moldova to be involved in the war. Sandu stressed that her country remains neutral and is supported by the majority of citizens.
"However, in order to be truly neutral, we are constantly calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from our territory, because their presence in the Transnistrian region radically violates our neutrality and our independence," she said.
- On April 22, Russia declared the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine — plans to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine to Transnistria.
- On April 25, explosions took place in the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, and on April 26, the tower of a Russian radio transmitter was blown up in the Transnistrian region. Explosions at Tiraspol airport were also reported.
- Moldovan President Maya Sandu called the Transnistrian bombings an attempt to escalate tensions in favor of the war. She said the incidents were linked to fighting in the region. Ukrainian intelligence assured that the combat effectiveness of Russian troops in Transnistria was very low.