Reuters: Ukrainian drone attacks in late October reduced Russian refinery capacity by almost 30%

New attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian oil refineries since late October have reduced the capacity of the oil refining industry in Russia by about 30%.
Reuters reports this, citing two industry sources.
According to Reuters sources, Ukrainian drones have attacked nine of Russiaʼs 35 largest refineries in the past week. Together, these plants can process up to 300 000 tons of oil per day. This is almost a third of Russiaʼs total daily oil refining capacity of 930 000 tons.
At the end of October, Russian refineries were processing a total of about 700 000 tons of crude oil per day. Sources estimate that this volume could be reduced by another 200 000 tons per day due to the Ukrainian attacks.
- On November 9, Russian oil company “Rosneft” began restricting the sale of gasoline and diesel at its gas stations.
- This was preceded by a new series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries. In particular, the following points were attacked: on October 30, a refinery in the Samara region; on October 31, the Bashneft-Novoil plant in Ufa; on November 1, the Kstovsky refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region; on November 3, the Yaroslavl refinery; and on November 5, the Ryazan refinery, owned by “Rosneft”.
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