“Rosneft” again began to restrict fuel sales throughout Russia due to Ukrainian strikes on refineries

On November 9, Russian oil company “Rosneft” began restricting the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel at its gas stations after a series of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries.

This is reported by Russian media, citing statements from regional authorities.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Trans-Baikal Territory of the Russian Federation, the company is introducing restrictions in all regions of the country. In cities, drivers can buy no more than 30 liters of gasoline at a time, and on highways — up to 50 liters. Refueling in canisters is prohibited.

As of the morning of November 9, restrictions have been confirmed in at least seven Russian regions, including Karelia, Buryatia, Krasnoyarsk and Zabaikalsky Krai, Arkhangelsk, Novosibirsk and Penza regions.

Some regions have specific limits on diesel fuel. For example, in Karelia, drivers are allowed to buy up to 50 liters of diesel, and trucks at special pumps are allowed to buy up to 200 liters.