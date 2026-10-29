HACC reduced Kropyvaʼs bail in the “Carthage” case from UAH 120 million to UAH 93 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) reduced the bail for Serhiy Kropyva — former deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office — in the “Carthage” case from UAH 120 million to UAH 93 million.

This was reported by HACC.

The court also extended the detention of Kropyva and two other suspects for another 60 days. Bail was set at UAH 11.7 million and UAH 15 million for the lawyer and another person.

If the suspects post bail, they must appear when summoned to law enforcement and the court, report any changes in their place of residence and employment, and refrain from communicating with a court-designated group of people regarding the circumstances of the case.

In addition, they must surrender their foreign and service passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

Operation “Carthage”

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on the "Carthage" operation. According to the investigation, its participants "covered" fraudulent call centers for money. The participants invested the funds received from the operation in real estate and other property worth more than UAH 20 million, and they could keep more than 10 million hryvnia in the accounts of their relatives.

In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called "Chancellor" — the case materials indicate that this is Serhiy Kropyva. He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million.

In addition, the investigatorsʼ records include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

Two of the defendants in the case have already been sent to custody for two months — Kropyva with a bail of UAH 120 million, and his accomplice and cohabitant Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko — with a bail of UAH 20 million. According to the investigation, the woman could have been involved in transferring funds through an individual entrepreneur for legalization.

On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed Kravchenko after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos was not true. At the time of his dismissal, Kravchenko was abroad. He has not yet returned to Ukraine.