Reuters: Trumpʼs special envoy Witkoff to meet Zelensky for talks in Norway, then travel to Moscow

The US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Norway this week for a new round of talks to end the war in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join the meeting.

This was told to Reuters by three informed sources.

The talks are to be held in Oslo. In addition to Zelensky and Witkoff, they are expected to be attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, representatives of the UK, France, Germany and Poland, as well as the EU and NATO.

Trumpʼs son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was also scheduled to attend, fell ill and will likely join online.

After the talks in Norway, Witkoff plans to travel to Russia and meet with Putin. According to sources, they are expected to discuss Ukraine, as well as the release of American Stephen Hubbard, who was imprisoned in Russia in 2022. The schedule of meetings is still preliminary and may change.

On October 17, Zelensky said that he was ready to meet with American representatives this week, along with the Ukrainian negotiating team.

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