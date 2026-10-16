WSJ: The US senators offered Zelensky to stop strikes on Russian energy for 100 days in exchange for “Starlink” expansion

The US Republican senators have proposed that Ukraine stop striking Russian energy facilities for 100 days. In exchange, the US would extend Starlink coverage for the Ukrainian military about 300 kilometers deep into Russia.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

This proposal was made to President Volodymyr Zelensky by the Senators Roger Wicker and Kevin Cramer, who visited Kyiv last week along with two members of the House of Representatives.

According to the plan of American lawmakers, expanding “Starlink” would allow Ukraine to more effectively strike Russian missile launchers and drones, from which the Russian Federation regularly attacks Ukrainian cities.

The WSJ sources say that Zelensky agreed to such an offer and was ready to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities for 100 days.