The Russians say Ukraine allegedly attacked two refineries in Russia last night. The presidentʼs office denies it.

The attack was reported by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. He claims that factories in the Saratov and Ryazan regions were hit. He added that Ukraine “is not showing any movement towards an energy ceasefire”.

The Ukrainian presidentʼs communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn called this information fake in a comment to journalists. According to him, the data center and "something else" were under attack, but not the refinery.

What preceded

On October 11, the US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, both sides agreed, and it began to operate “immediately”. At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a comment to Axios, stated that the reported ceasefire was news to him.

On October 12, Axios reported that Trump meant to stop reciprocal strikes on oil refineries. The same day, FT reported that the US was threatening to block arms sales to Ukraine and intelligence sharing over strikes on Russian refineries.

The next day, October 12, Zelensky reported that Russia had attacked six Ukrainian energy facilities in a day, despite Trumpʼs energy ceasefire.

At the same time, the partners did not warn Ukraine about the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

On October 13, Zelensky said that Ukraine had adhered to the plan reported by Trump and had not struck Russian refineries for two days.

At the same time, on the night of October 14, the Russians struck all three TPPs in Kyiv, and again Ukraine did not receive any warning from its partners about the preparation of the strike.

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