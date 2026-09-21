Operation “Carthage”: Kropyva driver released from pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 3 million

The driver of the person involved in the case of "covering up" fraudulent call centers Serhiy Kropyva was released from pretrial detention on bail of UAH 3 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Center (HACC) writes about this.

From now on, Kropyvaʼs driver Serhiy Kutsy must wear an electronic bracelet, surrender his international passports, report any changes in his place of residence or work, and not communicate with other people involved in the case. In particular, Kropyva and his cohabitant, Elizaveta Ivakhnenko.

According to the investigation, Kutsy monitored Kropyvaʼs safety during trips, used unregistered license plates for his cars, and received money from people connected to call centers, which he transferred to Kropyva.

The investigation also believes that Kutsy helped Kropyva communicate with other participants in the scheme and participated in money laundering.

The "Carthage" case

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on the "Carthage" operation, which is related to the scheme of "covering up" a network of fraudulent call centers for money. The defendants invested the received funds in real estate and other property worth more than UAH 20 million, and could have kept another 10 million hryvnias in the accounts of relatives.

According to the investigation, the scheme was led by Serhiy Kropyva — on the records he is “Chancellor”. On September 6, HACC sent him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. His accomplice Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the case as “Muse”, was also sent into custody.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss”, the former head of the State Tax Service. Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service from December 2024 to June 2025. He denied all charges.

However, the SAPO prosecutor stated during the court hearing that Serhiy Kropyva was Kravchenkoʼs trusted person — he organized repairs in his house, helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the United States, and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid.

On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

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